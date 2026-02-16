Modi inaugurates India AI Impact Expo 2026 in New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the India AI Impact Expo 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi today. The event is part of the larger AI Impact Summit and will be open to the public from tomorrow. The expo is a platform for scaling artificial intelligence (AI) from demos to deployment, where partnerships can become industries, and innovation delivers measurable societal value.

Event details Expo to host 13 country pavilions The India AI Impact Expo 2026 spans over 70,000 square meters and is divided into 10 arenas. It brings together global technology firms, start-ups, academia and research institutions with union ministries, state governments and international partners. The event is hosting 13 country pavilions from France to Tajikistan, highlighting India's international collaboration in the AI ecosystem.

Start-up spotlight Over 2.5L visitors expected at the event The India AI Impact Expo 2026 is showcasing over 600 high-potential start-ups, giving them a global platform. These young ventures are presenting working solutions already deployed in real-world settings. The government has estimated that the expo will attract over 2.5 lakh visitors, including international delegates, as part of the larger AI Impact Summit aimed at fostering new partnerships and business opportunities within the global AI ecosystem.

