India AI Impact Summit's Declaration out: What does it say?

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 has concluded with the release of the New Delhi Declaration, which has been endorsed by 88 nations and international organizations. The list includes major economies like the United States and China . The declaration highlights the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) for global welfare and emphasizes the need for international cooperation in areas such as human capital development, social empowerment, and economic growth.

Accessibility Democratizing AI resources for global welfare The New Delhi Declaration stresses the importance of democratizing AI resources to promote global welfare. It calls for global cooperation on human capital development, social empowerment, and economic growth through democratizing access to these resources. The declaration also highlights the need for enhancing affordability and access to foundational AI resources as a prerequisite for deploying this technology effectively across countries.

Impact Recognizing the potential of AI for economic and social development The declaration recognizes the potential of wide-scale adoption of AI to drive economic and social development. It notes that the open-source AI applications and other accessible approaches can contribute to scalability, replicability, and adaptability across sectors. The Global AI Impact Commons is highlighted as a voluntary initiative that encourages the adoption, replication, and scale-up of successful use cases across regions.

Advertisement

Security Ensuring secure, trustworthy, and robust AI systems The New Delhi Declaration stresses the importance of secure, trustworthy, and robust AI systems. It highlights industry-led voluntary measures and technical solutions to ensure security in these systems throughout their lifecycle. The Trusted AI Commons is recognized as a collaborative platform that provides access to technical resources, tools, benchmarks, and best practices for all participants in this endeavor.

Advertisement

Collaboration International scientific collaborations for AI adoption in R&D The declaration acknowledges the potential of AI in scientific research and development across nations. It emphasizes international scientific collaborations as a way to unlock this potential by bringing unique expertise, perspectives, and resources. The importance of collaborations facilitating AI adoption for social empowerment is also recognized in the declaration, which highlights its potential to uplift all sections of society by providing access to knowledge, services, opportunities.