India AI Impact Summit starts today: What to expect

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the India AI Impact Summit 2026 later today. The event will be held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi and coincide with the India AI Impact Expo. The expo will showcase India's commitment to artificial intelligence (AI) through over 300 exhibition pavilions and live demonstrations across three thematic areas: People, Planet, and Progress.

Startup showcase Summit to host over 600 start-ups, 13 country pavilions The India AI Impact Summit 2026 will host over 600 high-potential start-ups and 13 country pavilions. This is a unique opportunity to highlight global cooperation in the AI ecosystem. The event will bring together multinational technology companies, start-ups, academia, research institutions, central and state governments, and international partners.

National pride Global tech leaders' presence in India a matter of pride Welcoming global tech leaders to India for the summit, PM Modi said it is a matter of immense pride. He added that this reflects the potential and capability of India's youth. He said that the event is proof that the country is making rapid strides in science and technology, contributing significantly to global development.

Summit agenda First day to focus on AI for road safety The first day of the summit will focus on "Artificial Intelligence for Road Safety." It will feature data-driven solutions to improve road safety in India. The session will highlight how artificial intelligence can be used to understand crash patterns, predict risks, and enable proactive interventions.

Judicial transformation Transforming India's judicial ecosystem with AI Another key session will focus on how AI can transform India's judicial ecosystem. Experts will discuss the technology's potential to improve efficiency, transparency, and accessibility in the system. The session will explore predictive analytics for informed decision-making, automated case management, legal research support for virtual courts and faster dispute resolution.