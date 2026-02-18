India AI Impact Summit: Day 2 sees big launches, visitors
Day two of the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi was packed with action—Union Health Minister JP Nadda was expected to launch new plans for using AI in healthcare (SAHI) and a platform to boost open health data (BODH).
The summit, running through February 20 at Bharat Mandapam, is expected to draw 250,000 visitors and tech leaders like Sundar Pichai and Sam Altman.
India AI fund, chip supply group membership on day 2
India earmarked $1.1 billion for a government-backed AI fund.
Plus, the summit saw launches of new platforms, Anthropic opening its first office in Bengaluru, and India expected to join Pax Silica—a US-led group focused on making chip supply chains stronger.
Sovereign AI is the focus
With emphasis on "Sovereign AI" and big money flowing into tech, India is betting big on homegrown innovation for health, agriculture, and beyond.
The summit's all about "People, Planet, Progress"—and it looks like things are just getting started.