India AI Impact Summit: Day 2 sees big launches, visitors Technology Feb 18, 2026

Day two of the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi was packed with action—Union Health Minister JP Nadda was expected to launch new plans for using AI in healthcare (SAHI) and a platform to boost open health data (BODH).

The summit, running through February 20 at Bharat Mandapam, is expected to draw 250,000 visitors and tech leaders like Sundar Pichai and Sam Altman.