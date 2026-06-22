India doesn't have a team in the WC

India becomes FIFA's second-biggest Instagram market

By Mudit Dube 04:08 pm Jun 22, 202604:08 pm

What's the story

India has emerged as the second-largest market for FIFA on Instagram, according to a report by Qoruz. The country accounts for 10.21% of the official @fifaworldcup account's followers, just behind Brazil. This is a remarkable feat considering India doesn't even have a team participating in the tournament. Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are among the most followed footballers in India, with over 80 million and 56.6 million followers, respectively.