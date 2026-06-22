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India becomes FIFA's second-biggest Instagram market
India doesn't have a team in the WC

India becomes FIFA's second-biggest Instagram market

By Mudit Dube
Jun 22, 2026
04:08 pm
What's the story

India has emerged as the second-largest market for FIFA on Instagram, according to a report by Qoruz. The country accounts for 10.21% of the official @fifaworldcup account's followers, just behind Brazil. This is a remarkable feat considering India doesn't even have a team participating in the tournament. Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are among the most followed footballers in India, with over 80 million and 56.6 million followers, respectively.

Player popularity

Combined following of nearly 138 million for the 2 players

Ronaldo is the most popular footballer in India with an estimated 81.3 million followers on Instagram. This makes up 12.2% of his global audience of 666.3 million. Messi follows closely with 56.6 million Indian followers, accounting for 11.16% of his total audience size of 507.1 million on the platform. Together, these two football legends boast an impressive Indian following of nearly 138 million on Instagram alone!

Creator engagement

Over 35,000 Indian creators are sharing FIFA World Cup-related content

Over 35,000 Indian creators are actively sharing FIFA World Cup-related content on Instagram, with an average engagement rate of 3%. While sports and entertainment creators lead the conversation, fitness and travel influencers are also joining in. This shows that the World Cup has become a wider cultural phenomenon on Indian social media platforms.

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Brand response

Brands are also seeing a spike in demand for products

The FIFA World Cup is also creating business opportunities for brands. Sports equipment maker Vector X has seen a spike in demand for footballs, footwear, and accessories since the tournament started. Their marketing head Baljinder Singh said they are focusing on a digital-first approach with YouTube, Instagram, Facebook creator collaborations, and digital advertising to connect with football fans.

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Retail impact

Retail giant Decathlon has also seen a similar trend

Retail giant Decathlon has also seen a similar trend with over 50% of their football merchandise selling out before the tournament started. Portugal-themed merchandise has been especially popular, particularly in Mumbai, Kerala, Delhi-NCR, and Kolkata. This shows how much the FIFA World Cup is impacting consumer behavior across India.

Advertising potential

Marketers see FIFA World Cup as a huge opportunity

Marketers see the FIFA World Cup as a huge opportunity to reach out to football fans. "India has around 300 million football viewers, highlighting the scale of the audience available to marketers," said Kushagra Tiwari, founder and CEO of Exif Media. He added digital platforms, influencer marketing, and connected TV will drive a significant share of engagement with brands increasingly opting for creator-led storytelling and real-time content over traditional sponsorships.

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