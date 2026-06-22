India becomes FIFA's second-biggest Instagram market
What's the story
India has emerged as the second-largest market for FIFA on Instagram, according to a report by Qoruz. The country accounts for 10.21% of the official @fifaworldcup account's followers, just behind Brazil. This is a remarkable feat considering India doesn't even have a team participating in the tournament. Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are among the most followed footballers in India, with over 80 million and 56.6 million followers, respectively.
Player popularity
Combined following of nearly 138 million for the 2 players
Ronaldo is the most popular footballer in India with an estimated 81.3 million followers on Instagram. This makes up 12.2% of his global audience of 666.3 million. Messi follows closely with 56.6 million Indian followers, accounting for 11.16% of his total audience size of 507.1 million on the platform. Together, these two football legends boast an impressive Indian following of nearly 138 million on Instagram alone!
Creator engagement
Over 35,000 Indian creators are sharing FIFA World Cup-related content
Over 35,000 Indian creators are actively sharing FIFA World Cup-related content on Instagram, with an average engagement rate of 3%. While sports and entertainment creators lead the conversation, fitness and travel influencers are also joining in. This shows that the World Cup has become a wider cultural phenomenon on Indian social media platforms.
Brand response
Brands are also seeing a spike in demand for products
The FIFA World Cup is also creating business opportunities for brands. Sports equipment maker Vector X has seen a spike in demand for footballs, footwear, and accessories since the tournament started. Their marketing head Baljinder Singh said they are focusing on a digital-first approach with YouTube, Instagram, Facebook creator collaborations, and digital advertising to connect with football fans.
Retail impact
Retail giant Decathlon has also seen a similar trend
Retail giant Decathlon has also seen a similar trend with over 50% of their football merchandise selling out before the tournament started. Portugal-themed merchandise has been especially popular, particularly in Mumbai, Kerala, Delhi-NCR, and Kolkata. This shows how much the FIFA World Cup is impacting consumer behavior across India.
Advertising potential
Marketers see FIFA World Cup as a huge opportunity
Marketers see the FIFA World Cup as a huge opportunity to reach out to football fans. "India has around 300 million football viewers, highlighting the scale of the audience available to marketers," said Kushagra Tiwari, founder and CEO of Exif Media. He added digital platforms, influencer marketing, and connected TV will drive a significant share of engagement with brands increasingly opting for creator-led storytelling and real-time content over traditional sponsorships.