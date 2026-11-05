India considers ending legal protection for social media platforms: Report
What's the story
The Indian government is considering a major overhaul of its social media regulations, including the possibility of revoking legal immunity for platforms like Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and X, as per Indian Express. The move could significantly change how these companies operate in India and lead to a major conflict between the government and tech industry. The discussions are still in the exploratory phase, with no final decision yet.
Legal debate
Government reconsidering 'safe harbor' provision
The central issue in the discussions is a reconsideration of the "safe harbor" provision, which currently protects internet intermediaries from liability for third-party content.
The government is now weighing if this protection should only apply to those services that simply transmit information, like ISPs and TSPs.
This is in contrast to social media companies that actively curate user content.
Content control
Editorial control over content
The government is questioning whether social media platforms should continue to enjoy the same legal protections as traditional intermediaries.
This is due to their use of complex algorithms to rank, recommend and amplify content.
These companies also moderate posts according to their own community guidelines, which may not always align with Indian laws. Such practices could be seen as editorial control over content.
Economic impact
What is the safe harbor provision?
The safe harbor provision, under Section 79 of the IT Act, is a key legal shield supporting the modern internet economy.
It protects intermediaries from being held legally responsible for user-uploaded content, as long as they comply with prescribed due diligence requirements.
This protection has allowed companies like Meta, Google and X to build huge businesses around user-generated content without facing legal liabilities for every post or comment published.
Algorithm scrutiny
Government's changing stance on safe harbor
The government's changing stance on safe harbor has been influenced by fears that social media algorithms have, at times, disproportionately favored Opposition-led or anti-establishment narratives over official government communication.
The role of Instagram during the students' protests in July also contributed to these discussions.
The government has been looking into how social media platforms decide the reach and visibility of different types of content.
Rising tensions
Tension between Indian government and social media companies
The friction between the government and social media companies has intensified in recent months.
In July, the IT Ministry summoned Meta's global policy executives after a video uploaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was briefly withheld by Facebook in India during students' protests.
The government had also raised concerns about deepfakes and Meta's compliance with Indian laws.