India DCC approves most TRAI satellite spectrum recommendations pending cabinet
Big news for internet fans: India just took a major step toward bringing satellite internet services like Elon Musk's Starlink.
The Digital Communications Commission (DCC) has approved most of TRAI's recommendations on satellite spectrum, which means the government can soon allocate airwaves for commercial satellite broadband.
Now, it's up to the cabinet to give the final green light.
Satellite firms need clearances, 5% fee
Before launching, companies need security clearances and will pay a 5% spectrum usage fee (4% for operators serving designated rural and remote areas).
Starlink and Amazon's Kuiper had hoped for much lower charges (under 1%), but regulators stuck with higher rates.
Also, Starlink is still waiting on approval because it's fully foreign-owned and needs IN-SPACe to sign off on its next-generation satellites.