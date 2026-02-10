India is now the world's 2nd-biggest enterprise AI user

Nearly half of all enterprise AI activity in Asia-Pacific came from India. Tech and Communication firms led the way, but Manufacturing, Services, and Finance weren't far behind. By late 2025, almost half of Indian businesses already had multiple Generative AI projects running.

But there's a big risk

Here's the catch: Many companies don't keep track of which AI models they're using—making data leaks more likely.

Tests showed most systems could be breached in under 90 minutes. ChatGPT alone was linked to over 400 million data loss incidents last year.

Not surprisingly, many organizations say they're worried about "shadow AI"—when employees use unauthorized tools that could put sensitive info at risk.