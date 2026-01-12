India is the most targeted country for mobile malware attacks

India has been identified as the most targeted country for mobile malware attacks, according to Zscaler's latest ThreatLabz 2025 Mobile, IoT, and OT Threat Report. The report highlights a worrying trend of cybercriminals increasingly targeting smartphones, connected devices, and critical infrastructure in rapidly digitizing markets like India. The US and Canada are the second and third most targeted countries, respectively.

Attack statistics India accounts for 26% of global mobile malware attacks The report reveals that India accounts for a whopping 26% of all mobile malware attacks worldwide, making it the most targeted country. The US comes second with 15%, followed by Canada at 14%. The sharp increase in attacks is largely due to the growing use of mobile apps, digital payments, and connected devices in daily life.

App infiltration Malicious apps infiltrating trusted app stores A major concern highlighted by the report is the infiltration of malicious apps into trusted app stores. Zscaler researchers discovered 239 harmful Android apps on the Google Play Store, which were downloaded over 42 million times. Many of these were disguised as productivity or workflow tools, a tactic that exploits users' trust in hybrid and remote work environments where phones are used for both personal and professional tasks.

Sectoral impact Retail and wholesale sectors most targeted in India The report also highlights the sectors most targeted by cybercriminals in India. Retail and wholesale businesses were hit the hardest, accounting for 38% of attacks, followed by hospitality, restaurants, and leisure at 31%. Manufacturing and energy-related sectors were also affected as they rely heavily on connected systems and IoT devices.

Emerging threats IoT threats and new malware variants The report also highlights the US as the global hotspot for IoT threats, accounting for 54% of all IoT malware activity. India ranks fourth with 5%. Backdoor and botnet-style malware dominated in India, with one family accounting for most detected cases. Newer threats include malware that has infected millions of Android TV boxes in India and a remote access tool targeting job seekers in the oil and gas sector.