India launches 89.5 meter ORV virtually inaugurated by Jitendra Singh

The ORV can dive as deep as 6,000 meters and is packed with cool gear: think multibeam mapping systems, seismic survey tools, and labs for analytical work and data processing on board.

It's designed to collect scientific data for everything from geology to rare earth mineral hunts.

Plus, it meets the dual classification of the Indian Register of Shipping (IRS) and American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) and will conform to the latest MARPOL standards of the IMO, making it a major upgrade for India's research fleet.