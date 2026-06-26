India launches National Quantum Mission and Amaravati starts Quantum Valley
Technology
India launched its National Quantum Mission, and Amaravati's new Quantum Valley began taking institutional shape on World Quantum Day (April 14), marking a big step into the world of quantum computers.
These machines use qubits (which can be both 0 and 1 at once!) and could totally change things like drug discovery, materials science, and finance.
India's quantum catchup faces low R&D
Quantum computing is still pretty new everywhere, so India has a real shot to catch up with global leaders like the US and China.
But with R&D spending at just 0.6% to 0.7% of GDP, and most of it coming from the government, building a strong innovation scene won't be easy.