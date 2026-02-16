LOADING...
He also stressed on India's potential in the global AI landscape

AI Impact Summit: Minister says India leads in AI skill-penetration

By Dwaipayan Roy
Feb 16, 2026
01:10 pm
What's the story

Union Minister Jitin Prasada has said that India leads the world in artificial intelligence (AI) skill penetration. Speaking at the AI Impact Summit, the Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology emphasized that the current government is agile and listens to all ideas. He also stressed on India's potential in the global AI landscape, saying it has "trajectory, speed, and scale" to offer.

Policy

India not over-regulating in the field of AI

Prasada highlighted India's strategy of not over-regulating in the field of AI, so as to allow innovation to flourish. He said, "We have maximum AI skill penetration, we have gone ahead with the policy of ensuring not to over-regulate so that innovation thrives." The minister also stressed on making GPU access as affordable as possible for young start-ups and future generations with top-notch design capabilities.

Strategic direction

Not interested in competing with large models

Prasada clarified that India is not interested in competing with large models but is focused on scalable ones that have an impact within the country. The minister also noted that India's interest lies in AI models that affect a specific sector, region, or community.

Tech accessibility

India wants to democratize technologies

Prasada stressed on the government's commitment to making technology accessible for all. He said, "The focus is on making technology available to all and India wants to democratize technologies." The minister also emphasized that it's not just about access but also about creating scalable solutions in every aspect of AI. He concluded by saying that India is well-positioned for this task.

