AI Impact Summit: Minister says India leads in AI skill-penetration

Union Minister Jitin Prasada has said that India leads the world in artificial intelligence (AI) skill penetration. Speaking at the AI Impact Summit, the Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology emphasized that the current government is agile and listens to all ideas. He also stressed on India's potential in the global AI landscape, saying it has "trajectory, speed, and scale" to offer.

Policy India not over-regulating in the field of AI Prasada highlighted India's strategy of not over-regulating in the field of AI, so as to allow innovation to flourish. He said, "We have maximum AI skill penetration, we have gone ahead with the policy of ensuring not to over-regulate so that innovation thrives." The minister also stressed on making GPU access as affordable as possible for young start-ups and future generations with top-notch design capabilities.

Strategic direction Not interested in competing with large models Prasada clarified that India is not interested in competing with large models but is focused on scalable ones that have an impact within the country. The minister also noted that India's interest lies in AI models that affect a specific sector, region, or community.

