AI Impact Summit: Minister says India leads in AI skill-penetration
What's the story
Union Minister Jitin Prasada has said that India leads the world in artificial intelligence (AI) skill penetration. Speaking at the AI Impact Summit, the Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology emphasized that the current government is agile and listens to all ideas. He also stressed on India's potential in the global AI landscape, saying it has "trajectory, speed, and scale" to offer.
Policy
India not over-regulating in the field of AI
Prasada highlighted India's strategy of not over-regulating in the field of AI, so as to allow innovation to flourish. He said, "We have maximum AI skill penetration, we have gone ahead with the policy of ensuring not to over-regulate so that innovation thrives." The minister also stressed on making GPU access as affordable as possible for young start-ups and future generations with top-notch design capabilities.
Strategic direction
Not interested in competing with large models
Prasada clarified that India is not interested in competing with large models but is focused on scalable ones that have an impact within the country. The minister also noted that India's interest lies in AI models that affect a specific sector, region, or community.
Tech accessibility
India wants to democratize technologies
Prasada stressed on the government's commitment to making technology accessible for all. He said, "The focus is on making technology available to all and India wants to democratize technologies." The minister also emphasized that it's not just about access but also about creating scalable solutions in every aspect of AI. He concluded by saying that India is well-positioned for this task.