India needs national data center plan to support AI growth

India's big leap into AI and digital tech is making data centers super important, but they need a lot of power, water, and connectivity.

Right now, the country has about 1.5 gigawatts of capacity, but demand could jump to 7 gigawatts by 2030.

Sanjeev Kumar Gupta, CEO of Karnataka Digital Economy Mission, says India needs a national plan to build more data centers and make sure resources keep up with tech growth.