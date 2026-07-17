India plans BioPharmaNext aiming to become top biologics player
India is planning BioPharmaNext, aiming to become a top player in advanced medicines made from living cells: think vaccines, gene therapies, and monoclonal antibodies.
By 2035, these biologics are expected to make up nearly 40% of all medicine sales worldwide.
The plan is to build on India's vaccine manufacturing strengths and take advantage of expiring patents worth $300 billion by 2030, making affordable treatments more accessible for everyone.
Biopharma SHAKTI ₹10,000cr funds BioPharmaNext
BioPharmaNext gets a boost from the ₹10,000 crore Biopharma SHAKTI program, focusing on cutting-edge areas like AI-designed drugs and gene therapies.
But there are hurdles: slow regulatory approvals, limited clinical trial capacity, and not enough skilled researchers.
To fix this, the report suggests setting up bioinnovation hubs and faster approval systems, expanding biotech training programs, and encouraging Indian scientists abroad to return home.
The mission will also work alongside GeneIndia to develop advanced cures.