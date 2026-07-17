India plans BioPharmaNext aiming to become top biologics player

India is planning BioPharmaNext, aiming to become a top player in advanced medicines made from living cells: think vaccines, gene therapies, and monoclonal antibodies.

By 2035, these biologics are expected to make up nearly 40% of all medicine sales worldwide.

The plan is to build on India's vaccine manufacturing strengths and take advantage of expiring patents worth $300 billion by 2030, making affordable treatments more accessible for everyone.