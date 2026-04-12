India Post issues stamps honoring ISRO's key milestones including Gaganyaan

Stamps highlight Bharatiya Antariksha Station

These stamps aren't just about the past: they spotlight India's scientific roots and big dreams ahead, like building the Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035.

One sheet even celebrates Shukla's Axiom 4 mission, connecting ancient astronomy with today's achievements.

At the event, Dr. Narayanan emphasized keeping astronauts safe on future missions and shared that ISRO plans the first module for 2028, with the full five-module Bharatiya Antariksh Station targeted for 2035, showing how serious India is about leading in space exploration.