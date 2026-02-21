India, Russia roll out shared vision for 'human-centric' AI

Leaders from both countries—like RUSSOFT President Valentin Makarov and Akis Tech Chairman Alok Kumar—talked about building on decades of partnership. Makarov highlighted their long-standing ties and discussed bilateral cooperation.

With most Indians under 30 and Russia bringing deep tech know-how, they're aiming to create fair, secure, and homegrown AI for real-world needs: think better healthcare, smarter education, safer security, finance, and more.

This move could shape how both nations use AI to improve everyday life.