India, Russia roll out shared vision for 'human-centric' AI
India and Russia just rolled out a shared vision for "human-centric" AI at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, held February 16-20, 2026 in New Delhi.
It's the first big international AI event hosted in the Global South as part of India's push to lead in ethical tech.
Leaders from both countries discuss bilateral cooperation
Leaders from both countries—like RUSSOFT President Valentin Makarov and Akis Tech Chairman Alok Kumar—talked about building on decades of partnership.
Makarov highlighted their long-standing ties and discussed bilateral cooperation.
This move could shape how both nations use AI
With most Indians under 30 and Russia bringing deep tech know-how, they're aiming to create fair, secure, and homegrown AI for real-world needs: think better healthcare, smarter education, safer security, finance, and more.
This move could shape how both nations use AI to improve everyday life.