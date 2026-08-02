India has 12 semiconductor units with $20B investment: Ashwini Vaishnaw
What's the story
India's semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem is entering a new phase, with 12 units and an investment of around $20 billion. Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw recently made the announcement. He said that three of these units have already started manufacturing chips, marking a major milestone in India's journey toward becoming a global semiconductor hub.
Program success
Shift from policy to production
Vaishnaw highlighted the impact of the Semicon India program launched in 2022, saying it has enabled a shift from policy and project approvals to actual semiconductor production in India.
The minister emphasized that this progress was achieved by learning from past attempts and focusing on a clear policy framework and stronger execution.
"2022: We started Semicon India. Learnt from past attempts. Clear policy and execution," he said in a post on X.
Future plans
Semicon 2.0 approved
Vaishnaw also announced the recent approval of Semicon 2.0, a move that shows the government's commitment to building on the success of its first semiconductor program.
"2026: 12 semiconductor units with $20 billion investment. 3 units already making chips. Semicon 2.0 approved. And we are just getting started..." he said, in response to a post about AMD's failed attempt at setting up a semiconductor manufacturing hub in India back in 2005 due to roadblocks.
Strategic move
India's semiconductor push
India is working hard to establish itself as a major semiconductor manufacturing and technology hub.
The move is aimed at reducing the risks associated with reliance on global supply chains.
Semiconductor chips are essential for automobiles, smartphones, electronics, telecom equipment, defense systems, and an increasing number of emerging technologies.
With Semicon 2.0 approved, the government will likely focus on boosting manufacturing capacity and strengthening India's semiconductor ecosystem further.