India's smartphone market sees 22% decline during festive season
What's the story
India's smartphone market witnessed a major downturn in the 2026 festive season, with sales declining by an estimated 22% year-on-year. The slump was mainly due to rising device prices and weakening consumer demand. The period from October 8 to November 10 saw a sharper decline than Counterpoint Research's pre-festive forecast of a 12% contraction, indicating a deeper-than-expected slowdown in the world's second-largest smartphone market.
Market dynamics
Value-driven market
Despite the fall in volumes, the average selling price (ASP) of smartphones increased by 28% year-on-year.
This increase offset the decline in sales volume, making the 2026 festive season more value-driven than volume-led.
The rise in DRAM and NAND memory component prices has pushed up handset costs, leaving manufacturers with little room to offer discounts.
Sales strategies
Brands offer financing options to maintain demand
To maintain demand, brands turned to financing options like no-cost EMIs, bank offers, and exchange deals instead of deep price cuts.
Nearly 48% of smartphone sales during the festive period were finance-led.
The slowdown was evident from the start of the festive sales cycle with a 19% year-on-year decline in smartphone volumes during the first wave (October 8-18).
Market leaders
Samsung tops smartphone brand chart
Samsung emerged as the top smartphone brand during the festive season with a 21% market share. Its sales only fell by 8% year-on-year, outperforming the overall market contraction of 22%.
The strong demand for premium devices such as Galaxy S25 Ultra and Galaxy S25 helped Samsung limit its decline.
Vivo and OPPO recorded declines of 21% and 24%, respectively.
Brand performance
Apple also witnessed double-digit decline
Apple's sales also fell by double digits, despite a positive consumer response to the new iPhone 18 Pro series and continued interest in the iPhone 17.
However, demand for refurbished iPhones remained strong as consumers sought more affordable ways to buy Apple devices.
Retailers with inventory purchased before price increases reported relatively stronger sales.
New entrants
Emerging players like Ai+ excelled in the festive season
Despite the market slowdown, some emerging players like Ai+ witnessed strong online demand and became the fastest-growing brand with over one million devices sold during the festive period.
New entrants Mivi and Boltt also performed better than expected.
"This festive season proved that discounts can't do the heavy lifting when device prices keep climbing," said Shubham Singh, research analyst at Counterpoint Research.