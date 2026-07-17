India smartphone market shrinks 10% as Nothing brand leads growth
Technology
India's smartphone market shrank by 10% in the second quarter of 2026, but Nothing was India's fastest-growing smartphone brand overall, while Google Pixel led the ultra-premium segment.
While brands like Vivo and iQOO slipped, Samsung managed a small 2% boost, making it the only major player to actually increase shipments.
Nothing 105% growth Google Pixel 68%
Nothing soared with a massive 105% growth, thanks to its popular Phone (4a) series and its title sponsorship with the RCB cricket team.
Meanwhile, Google Pixel jumped 68% in the ultra-premium segment by keeping prices steady and ramping up marketing, including moving into offline stores.
Both brands are making waves while others struggle to keep up.