India taps industry and DRDO to build homegrown electromagnetic railgun

DRDO's goal is ambitious: a railgun that can fire 18-kilogram projectiles at speeds more than 2,000 meters per second, all powered by electrical energy rather than chemical propellants.

If successful, it could give India's navy and air defenses a serious upgrade.

But there are big hurdles too, like generating enough power and making sure the barrel lasts through repeated use.

With this move, India joins countries like the US and China in pushing the boundaries of defense tech.