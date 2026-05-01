India to launch disaster communication system tomorrow: What is it?

India is all set to launch a mobile-based disaster communication system on May 2. The initiative, which will be launched by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the presence of Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia , aims to provide near real-time emergency alerts directly to citizens' phones. The platform has been developed by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

System details At the heart of the system is SACHET At the heart of this new communication system is SACHET, the Integrated Alert System developed by the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT). This indigenously developed platform has already been deployed across all states and Union Territories in India, sending over 134 billion SMS alerts in more than 19 Indian languages. It is based on the globally recognized Common Alerting Protocol (CAP), as recommended by the International Telecommunication Union.

Technology upgrade System uses cell broadcast technology The new system employs Cell Broadcast (CB) technology along with SMS, allowing authorities to send alerts to all mobile phones in a specific area at once. Unlike SMS, which can be delayed during network congestion, CB messages are sent directly from mobile towers to devices using a dedicated channel. This way, millions of users can receive alerts almost instantly without heavy network usage.

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Alert features Alerts will override regular notifications The new system is geo-targeted, meaning only those physically present in an affected area will receive the alert. The messages are designed to override typical notification behavior, appearing as pop-ups on screens and possibly triggering a loud alert tone or vibration. They are displayed prominently until acknowledged by the user. This way, even roaming users or devices without heavy network usage can receive alerts.

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Emergency coverage Alerts for both natural and man-made disasters The new system will be used for both natural and man-made emergencies, including earthquakes, tsunamis, lightning strikes as well as gas leaks or chemical incidents. Alerts can include early warnings (like severe weather or seismic activity), immediate threat notifications (like evacuation orders), public safety advisories (do's and don'ts during disasters), and location-specific instructions (like evacuation routes). Messages will be delivered in multiple languages based on region and device settings.