India to build its own space station by 2028
What's the story
India is gearing up to launch the first module of its own space station, the Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS), by 2028. The project was recently approved by the Union Cabinet and will be developed as part of an expanded Gaganyaan program. The first module, BAS-01, is already under development at ISRO and is expected to cost ₹1,763 crore.
Project details
Modular space station with 5 interconnected units
The Bharatiya Antariksh Station will be a modular space station with five interconnected units. The overall design of the station has already been approved by a national-level committee, marking a major milestone in India's human spaceflight ambitions. ISRO's Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre has invited Indian industries to participate in building the structural components of the first module through an Expression of Interest.
Technological advancements
Transition to sustained presence in low Earth orbit
The Bharatiya Antariksh Station will support a range of advanced capabilities such as rendezvous and docking technologies, robotic operations, in-orbit refueling, and dedicated crew quarters. It will also have specialized racks for microgravity experiments. The project is part of India's transition from short-duration human missions to a sustained presence in low Earth orbit (LEO).
Research areas
BAS will boost India's scientific and commercial capabilities in space
The Bharatiya Antariksh Station will conduct research in life sciences, pharmaceuticals, material sciences, and advanced manufacturing technologies. These fields stand to gain a lot from the unique conditions of space. Once operational, BAS will make India one of the few countries with independent space station capabilities, reducing dependence on international platforms and opening up new avenues for scientific exploration and commercial opportunities.