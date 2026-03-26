India to build its own space station by 2028

India is gearing up to launch the first module of its own space station, the Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS), by 2028. The project was recently approved by the Union Cabinet and will be developed as part of an expanded Gaganyaan program. The first module, BAS-01, is already under development at ISRO and is expected to cost ₹1,763 crore.

Project details Modular space station with 5 interconnected units The Bharatiya Antariksh Station will be a modular space station with five interconnected units. The overall design of the station has already been approved by a national-level committee, marking a major milestone in India's human spaceflight ambitions. ISRO's Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre has invited Indian industries to participate in building the structural components of the first module through an Expression of Interest.

Technological advancements Transition to sustained presence in low Earth orbit The Bharatiya Antariksh Station will support a range of advanced capabilities such as rendezvous and docking technologies, robotic operations, in-orbit refueling, and dedicated crew quarters. It will also have specialized racks for microgravity experiments. The project is part of India's transition from short-duration human missions to a sustained presence in low Earth orbit (LEO).

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