India to roll out mobile disaster alerts on May 2

SACHET powers multilingual geo targeted alerts

The alerts are powered by SACHET, a homegrown platform that has already sent out billions of messages in more than 19 Indian languages across India.

The system uses both SMS and cell broadcast technology, so even if networks are jammed during an emergency, everyone in an affected area can still get geo-targeted alerts, whether it's about natural disasters or chemical incidents.

Expect some test messages (especially if you're in Delhi-NCR or other state capitals) as they make sure everything works smoothly.