India to send humans to Moon by 2040: Shubhanshu Shukla
India's first astronaut to visit the ISS, Shubhanshu Shukla, recently dropped by City Montessori School in Lucknow.
He told students that India is aiming to land people on the Moon by 2040 and encouraged them to consider space careers, saying their generation could help make it happen.
Axiom-4 mission
Shukla's recent Axiom-4 mission was a significant event for India's space program.
After meeting Prime Minister Modi, he's been visiting schools to share what he learned and get young minds excited about science.
Homecoming
His Lucknow visit wasn't just about science—it was also a heartfelt homecoming with family and a warm welcome from the community.
By sharing his journey and talking about perseverance, Shukla hopes more young Indians will join the next wave of scientists and explorers pushing India's space dreams forward.