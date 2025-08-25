India to send humans to Moon by 2040: Shubhanshu Shukla Technology Aug 25, 2025

India's first astronaut to visit the ISS, Shubhanshu Shukla, recently dropped by City Montessori School in Lucknow.

He told students that India is aiming to land people on the Moon by 2040 and encouraged them to consider space careers, saying their generation could help make it happen.