New WhatsApp screen mirroring scam is targeting your banking info
Heads up: a new scam called the WhatsApp Screen Mirroring fraud is making the rounds.
Scammers pretend to be bank staff and ask you to share your screen for "troubleshooting"—but once you do, they can see your personal info and banking details.
This scam is similar to previous OTP and KYC scams, but now scammers can access everything visible on your phone.
How to stay safe from this scam
Never share your screen with anyone you don't fully trust—real banks won't ever ask for it.
Many Indian banking apps already blackout sensitive info during entry, but it's smart to keep app installs limited to trusted sources too.
If something feels off or you get weird calls, report them right away at the national cybercrime helpline (1930) and block those numbers.
Stay alert and keep your data locked down!