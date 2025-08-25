New WhatsApp screen mirroring scam is targeting your banking info

How to stay safe from this scam

Never share your screen with anyone you don't fully trust—real banks won't ever ask for it.

Many Indian banking apps already blackout sensitive info during entry, but it's smart to keep app installs limited to trusted sources too.

If something feels off or you get weird calls, report them right away at the national cybercrime helpline (1930) and block those numbers.

Stay alert and keep your data locked down!