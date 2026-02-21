India wraps up AI Impact Summit 2026: Here's what happened

India just wrapped up the AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi, bringing together over 300 exhibitors from 30+ countries and big names like Sundar Pichai and Mukesh Ambani. The event also saw Prime Minister Modi and multiple world leaders in attendance.

MANAV Vision launched The summit was packed with pavilions on everything from AI infrastructure to robotics and governance.

There were panels about building trustworthy AI, with PM Modi launching the "MANAV Vision" for ethical tech—think Moral, Accountable, National Sovereignty, Accessible, and Valid.

Google, Jio announce major investments Google announced a new full-stack AI hub in Visakhapatnam as part of a reportedly $15 billion investment in India.

Reliance Jio said it is building gigawatt-scale sovereign compute infrastructure, with 120 MW planned to go online in the second half of 2026, and Ambani pledged a ₹10 lakh crore investment.

These are set to seriously level up India's AI game.