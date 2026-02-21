IndiaAI Summit 2026: Google, Jio, Tata announce massive AI projects

Google, Jio, Tata announce massive AI projects

The summit was packed with announcements: Tata and OpenAI are teaming up to boost their green data centers from 100 MW to a massive 1 GW.

Google pledged $15 billion for a new AI hub in Visakhapatnam.

Jio's also stepping up with a huge sovereign compute project set to go live in the second half of 2026.