IndiaAI Summit 2026: Google, Jio, Tata announce massive AI projects
India hosted its big AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.
The event drew over 20 heads of state, 60 ministers, and 500 global AI leaders—all diving into topics like building tech talent and making AI safer and more accessible.
The summit was packed with announcements: Tata and OpenAI are teaming up to boost their green data centers from 100 MW to a massive 1 GW.
Google pledged $15 billion for a new AI hub in Visakhapatnam.
Jio's also stepping up with a huge sovereign compute project set to go live in the second half of 2026.
New Delhi Declaration endorsed by 88 countries
The New Delhi Declaration was endorsed by 88 countries and international organizations, laying out seven action points for fairer AI worldwide.
The plan encourages voluntary, non-binding commitments on frontier AI and sets up a Global AI Impact Commons—basically making it easier to share game-changing ideas.
It's a major push for India's ₹10,000 crore IndiaAI Mission and puts the country closer to leading the global AI scene.