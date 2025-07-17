Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla returns from Axiom Space mission
Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla is back on Earth after spending 18 days aboard the International Space Station with the Axiom-4 crew.
Launched on May 28, 2025, he carried out seven ISRO experiments—testing things like muscle recovery in space, how methi and moong seeds sprout, and even how Indian tardigrades handle microgravity.
Crew of 18-member Axiom-4 splashed down on June 15
After orbiting Earth 320 times, Shukla's crew splashed down safely off the coast of California on June 15.
Doctors checked him out and confirmed he's doing well.
Now he's in Houston for a week of rehab to help his body adjust back to gravity.
Data from Shukla's work will help shape India's future missions
This mission gave ISRO valuable experience with human spaceflight.
The data from Shukla's work will help shape India's future missions—including the upcoming Gaganyaan program—and bring us closer to more Indian astronauts heading into orbit.
