Indian government seeks to regulate user-shared news like digital publishers
Big update: The Indian government wants to bring user-shared news (think posts, reels, or stories about current events on platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and Google) under the same rules as digital publishers.
So if you're posting news or political content (even as an influencer), your content could be reviewed just like a media outlet's.
India proposes review and takedown powers
If these rules go through, a government committee could review complaints about news and current-affairs posts shared by users who are not publishers, not just content from news publishers.
Platforms would also have to follow official advisories and take down misleading or harmful content if asked.
Proponents say the changes aim to curb misinformation online, but critics have warned of potential censorship, while some supporters say it could promote greater platform accountability.