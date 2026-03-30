Indian government seeks to regulate user-shared news like digital publishers

India proposes review and takedown powers

If these rules go through, a government committee could review complaints about news and current-affairs posts shared by users who are not publishers, not just content from news publishers.

Platforms would also have to follow official advisories and take down misleading or harmful content if asked.

Proponents say the changes aim to curb misinformation online, but critics have warned of potential censorship, while some supporters say it could promote greater platform accountability.