Centre to release AI consultation paper within month: Ashwini Vaishnaw
What's the story
India will release a consultation paper on artificial intelligence (AI) regulations within a month, according to Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. This document will serve as the foundation for India's approach toward regulating AI technology. The focus of this consultation paper will be on various aspects such as safety, human-centric use of AI, skilling, and inclusion in society.
Areas of focus
Addressing deepfake risks and psychological impacts
The consultation paper will also look into the risks posed by deepfakes and other potential harms from AI.
Vaishnaw noted that the quality of deepfakes is improving every day, making it easier for people to be misled or manipulated into believing false information.
The government will also study the possible psychological impact of AI as part of this consultation process.
Regulatory responsibility
Industry's role in tackling AI-related issues
Vaishnaw stressed that the bulk of the responsibility for addressing these risks lies with the industry.
This means technology companies and other industry stakeholders will play a major role in tackling AI-related issues.
The minister said that after taking inputs through this consultation paper, the government will move ahead with its regulatory process for AI.
Stakeholder engagement
Consultation paper to guide AI regulation roadmap
The consultation paper is likely to spark a wider discussion among the government, technology companies, experts, and other stakeholders on the future of AI regulation in India.
So far, the government has focused on tackling AI-related risks through existing laws and guidelines instead of introducing a separate law for it.
This new consultation process could be an important step toward deciding whether India needs additional rules specifically for AI.