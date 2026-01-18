Indian Navy, BEL develop software for operating unmanned ships

The Indian Navy 's Weapons and Electrical Engineering Systems Establishment has partnered with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) to create an indigenous software for operating unmanned surface vessels. The software, called Advanced Autonomous Navigation & Control Software (A2NCS), allows autonomous operations at sea using Unmanned Surface Vessels. BEL recently announced the development on X.

Operational deployment A2NCS integrated into Fast Interceptor Boat The A2NCS software has been successfully integrated into an Indian Navy Fast Interceptor Boat. This vessel has already been deployed for mine countermeasure missions and combat exercises. The integration of this advanced software represents a significant development in the Navy's efforts to enhance its operational capabilities with unmanned surface vessels at sea.

Versatility A2NCS supports 3 distinct modes of operation The A2NCS software supports three modes of operation for the Fast Interceptor Boat. These are remote-controlled mode, autonomous waypoint navigation mode, and fully autonomous mode. In remote-controlled mode, an operator can take control from a distance to execute complex maneuvers. The autonomous waypoint navigation mode permits the vessel to operate within designated areas while autonomously navigating maritime traffic and adapting to changing sea conditions. In fully autonomous mode, the software takes control of vessel operations, navigating traffic and executing missions.

Technology integration It employs advanced sensor network for situational awareness The A2NCS software uses a network of sensors, including radar, AIS, EO/IR, INS, and GPS. It also employs electronic navigation charts to ensure situational awareness during unmanned missions in dense maritime traffic. The software comes with features such as obstacle avoidance, AI-driven situational awareness, cyber resilience, and fail-safe operational capabilities.

