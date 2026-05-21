Indian Railways and IRCTC launch AI ticketing system for Tatkal Technology May 21, 2026

Just in time for the summer rush, Indian Railways and Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) have launched an AI-powered ticketing system to make booking fairer and less stressful, especially for Tatkal tickets.

The new tech is designed to spot fraud, block bots, and optimize waiting lists.

Plus, with 908 special trains and over 18,000 extra trips planned from April 15 to July 15, getting a seat should be a bit easier.