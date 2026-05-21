Indian Railways and IRCTC launch AI ticketing system for Tatkal
Just in time for the summer rush, Indian Railways and Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) have launched an AI-powered ticketing system to make booking fairer and less stressful, especially for Tatkal tickets.
The new tech is designed to spot fraud, block bots, and optimize waiting lists.
Plus, with 908 special trains and over 18,000 extra trips planned from April 15 to July 15, getting a seat should be a bit easier.
AI flags bots, Aadhaar linking recommended
The AI will flag suspicious activity like super-fast bookings or multiple bookings from a single IP address.
For a hassle-free experience, travelers are encouraged to link their Aadhaar with IRCTC accounts and complete one-time password (OTP) verifications.
You can now also change your boarding station online up to 30 minutes before departure in many cases, a handy update for anyone with last-minute plans.