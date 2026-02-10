Indian Railways's all-in-one app RailOne now available: How to download

With RailOne, you can book any kind of ticket—reserved or unreserved—grab platform passes, track live train updates, check your PNR status, order food to your seat, and even hire porters or taxis. It supports multiple languages so everyone's covered.

UTSonMobile will be phased out by March

The response has been solid: reports cite more than 50K users and over 100K tickets processed.

Southern Railway has achieved nearly 30% of mobile unreserved ticket bookings.

Some features, such as season pass renewals, were disabled on UTSonMobile during phased decommissioning, with users urged to transition to RailOne.