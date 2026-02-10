Indian Railways's all-in-one app RailOne now available: How to download
Indian Railways has launched the RailOne app—a free, all-in-one platform for booking tickets, checking train status, and more.
Announced by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the app is available on Android and iOS and UTSonMobile will be decommissioned from March 1 in a phased manner.
Here's what you can do with RailOne
With RailOne, you can book any kind of ticket—reserved or unreserved—grab platform passes, track live train updates, check your PNR status, order food to your seat, and even hire porters or taxis.
It supports multiple languages so everyone's covered.
UTSonMobile will be phased out by March
The response has been solid: reports cite more than 50K users and over 100K tickets processed.
Southern Railway has achieved nearly 30% of mobile unreserved ticket bookings.
Some features, such as season pass renewals, were disabled on UTSonMobile during phased decommissioning, with users urged to transition to RailOne.