India's 2027 census goes fully digital: What it means

Enumerators (mostly teachers) will use apps on Android or iOS devices, with GPS tagging and instant error checks built in. People can even fill out their own details online using a secure portal—no waiting for someone to knock at your door. The tech supports English, Hindi, and over 16 regional languages.

Provisional results could be ready in just 10 days

With real-time cloud uploads, provisional results could be ready in just 10 days (instead of years), helping speed up decisions like parliamentary seat mapping and fund allocation.

Plus, caste enumeration will be included in Census 2027 (following a Cabinet decision in April 2025), and will be collected using simple dropdown menus for consistency across states.

Around 30 lakh field workers are scheduled to be trained, with training set to begin February 15, 2026, and a nationwide instruction window between April and September 2026, to make sure everything runs smoothly.