India's budget 2026: Telescopes, planetarium to boost space research
India just announced four major astronomy projects in the latest budget, all led by the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA).
We're getting two powerful new telescopes, an upgrade for the Himalayan Chandra Telescope, and a next-gen planetarium called Cosmos-2.
The goal: make India a bigger player in space science and get more people excited about the universe.
Two new telescopes
The National Large Solar Telescope in Ladakh will help scientists track solar flares and space weather—stuff that can impact satellites and tech we use every day.
Meanwhile, the National Large Optical-Infrared Telescope is designed to spot distant galaxies and exoplanets, giving us better views of deep space than ever before.
Upgraded telescope and new planetarium
The Himalayan Chandra Telescope is set for an upgrade so researchers can study things like exploding stars and active galaxies more closely.
And with Cosmos-2 planetarium coming up in Amaravati—complete with digital shows—anyone curious about space will have a cool place to learn and get inspired.