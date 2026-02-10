India's budget 2026: Telescopes, planetarium to boost space research Technology Feb 10, 2026

India just announced four major astronomy projects in the latest budget, all led by the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA).

We're getting two powerful new telescopes, an upgrade for the Himalayan Chandra Telescope, and a next-gen planetarium called Cosmos-2.

The goal: make India a bigger player in space science and get more people excited about the universe.