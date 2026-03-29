India's CERT-In warns of high-severity vulnerabilities across Apple devices
Technology
Heads up, Apple fans: India's top cybersecurity agency CERT-In just dropped a high-severity alert for iPhones, iPads, Macs, Apple Watches, and even the Vision Pro.
Turns out, some serious bugs in older software could let hackers steal your data or take control of your device.
The advisory points to vulnerabilities across various system components rather than specifying particular components such as the kernel or WebKit.
CERT-In urges immediate Apple software updates
CERT-In says don't wait: update your devices to the latest software as soon as possible. Apple has already rolled out fixes.
Also, steer clear of sketchy links and untrusted apps, and make sure you're backing up your data regularly.
A few quick steps now can save you a lot of hassle later.