India's CERT-In warns of high-severity vulnerabilities across Apple devices Technology Mar 29, 2026

Heads up, Apple fans: India's top cybersecurity agency CERT-In just dropped a high-severity alert for iPhones, iPads, Macs, Apple Watches, and even the Vision Pro.

Turns out, some serious bugs in older software could let hackers steal your data or take control of your device.

The advisory points to vulnerabilities across various system components rather than specifying particular components such as the kernel or WebKit.