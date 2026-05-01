India's CERT-In warns older iPhones and iPads vulnerable without updates
Technology
Heads up, Apple fans, India's top cyber agency, CERT-In, just flagged a serious security risk for anyone using older iPhones or iPads.
If your device is running anything before iOS 18.7.8 or iPadOS 26.4.2, hackers could sneak a peek at your notifications and personal information if you don't update soon.
Apple notification bug exposes message snippets
There's a bug in Apple's notification services that lets attackers access parts of your messages and alerts, even though they can't fully control your device.
It's especially risky if you handle sensitive information on your phone or tablet.
The fix? Just head to Settings and install the latest software update to keep your information safe and out of the wrong hands.