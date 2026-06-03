India's NeGD seeks bids for AI tender drafting and review
India's National e-Governance Division (NeGD) has invited bids for an AI tool to help draft and review government tenders: Think RFPs and RFQs.
The goal? Cut down the time it takes to prepare these documents by up to 80%, spot compliance gaps, suggest better clauses, and reuse helpful bits from past projects.
Basically, less paperwork headache for everyone.
AI checks tenders, humans retain oversight
The AI will check tenders against rules like the General Financial Rules (GFR) and state policies, but humans will still have the final say on anything the AI suggests.
NeGD wants this tool to reduce back-and-forth questions before bids by 40% and keep errors super low.
Six agencies are in the running to build it, with a quick launch planned within months of the award of the contract, part of India's bigger push for smarter digital governance.