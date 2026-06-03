India's NeGD seeks bids for AI tender drafting and review

AI checks tenders, humans retain oversight

The AI will check tenders against rules like the General Financial Rules (GFR) and state policies, but humans will still have the final say on anything the AI suggests.

NeGD wants this tool to reduce back-and-forth questions before bids by 40% and keep errors super low.

Six agencies are in the running to build it, with a quick launch planned within months of the award of the contract, part of India's bigger push for smarter digital governance.