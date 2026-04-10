India's PFBR in Kalpakkam achieves criticality with IAEA support

PFBR reuses spent fuel, reduces waste

The PFBR took over two decades to build and is one of the few of its kind in the world. It reuses spent fuel, meaning less waste, and uses a special mix of fuels to get more energy from what we already have.

Looking ahead, India wants to boost its nuclear power capacity from 8.7 GW today to about 22.48 GW by 2031-32, with an ambitious long-term goal of hitting 55 GW.

The IAEA says it will keep backing India as it pushes for cleaner and more sustainable energy.