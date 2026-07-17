India's top drug regulator approves Novo Nordisk's Wegovy for MASH
Technology
Big news for anyone worried about their liver health: Novo Nordisk's drug Wegovy just got approved by India's top drug regulator to treat a tough form of fatty liver disease called MASH.
This decision, made after expert recommendations, means doctors now have a new option for patients struggling with this serious condition.
Wegovy for adults with noncirrhotic MASH
Wegovy will be used as a 2.4 mg injection for adults with noncirrhotic MASH and moderate to advanced liver fibrosis, basically, those whose livers are damaged but not beyond repair.
With two-thirds of India's population estimated to have fatty liver issues (most without even knowing), this approval could help a lot of people catch the problem early and get treatment before things get worse.