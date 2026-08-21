IndiGo website faces second outage, disrupting flight bookings again
What's the story
India's largest airline, IndiGo, has suffered another technical disruption today. Passengers reported issues while trying to book flights and were greeted with a "no data available" message. This is the second such incident in just a week for the carrier. The company's website now carries a service advisory that reads, "We are currently experiencing intermittent issues with our core reservation platform."
Customer guidance
Airline apologizes for the inconvenience caused
IndiGo further advised customers needing immediate travel assistance to contact its Contact Centre for support.
Those with later travel plans were advised to try accessing the website or app again after some time.
The airline apologized for the inconvenience caused and thanked its customers for their patience and understanding during this time.
Previous incident
Airline faced similar issues last week
This is not the first time IndiGo has faced a technical disruption.
On Wednesday, the airline had also reported "intermittent issues" with its core reservation platform.
The company had said at the time that it was working with a partner to fix the issue but did not provide any further details about it.
User reports
Users report issues with flight bookings, web check-ins
When some users tried to test the issue by booking a flight, they couldn't go ahead with the payment after choosing a flight.
Many also took to IndiGo's X handle today to report issues with flight bookings, web check-ins, and payment confirmations.
One user said he couldn't complete the web check-in process through either IndiGo's website or app since Wednesday morning.
Service criticism
Customers criticize airline over service advisory
Several users criticized IndiGo on its service advisory post, with one saying, "Useless customer care, no reply from them, payment done for seat allocation, but not validated by IndiGo, called them more than 10 times, every time they have an excuse that we are not able to connect payment department. Just a hopeless airline."
The recurring technical issues have posed an early challenge for CEO Willie Walsh, who took over on August 3.