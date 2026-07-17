Indonesia proposes copyright overhaul to exclude fully AI created works

If this law passes, Indonesia could become the first in Southeast Asia to officially recognize AI in copyright.

The bill also bans AI from copying a creator's unique style and sets up state-run groups to handle payments from tech companies.

Google warned these rules "would harm local creators, slow innovation, and leave Indonesia as an international outlier, ultimately discouraging the investment needed to drive its digital future."

Indonesian officials say it's about protecting human creativity and are still gathering feedback, keeping an eye on global trends like the European Union's regulations.