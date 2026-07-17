Indonesia updates copyright law to exclude fully AI-made works
Indonesia is updating its copyright law to tackle the rise of generative artificial intelligence (AI).
The big idea: only creative works with real human input will get copyright protection, while fully AI-made content will not.
Hermansyah Siregar from the law ministry called it Indonesia's first clear step to address how AI fits into intellectual property.
Indonesia bill would require AI disclosure
If you use AI in your work, you will need to be upfront about it.
The new rules would also stop AI from copying someone's unique style, and platforms like Google would have to pay publishers when they use news for AI training.
Money collected gets distributed by state-backed organizations.
The bill is still being reviewed, so no launch date yet.
Google warns, Indonesia joins AI pact
Some tech companies are not thrilled: Google says these rules could slow innovation and investment in Indonesia.
Still, this move lines up with a global push for smarter AI regulation; Indonesia has joined 28 other countries in signing an agreement on responsible AI governance.