Infosys and Lawn Tennis Association deploy Topaz for grass-court season

Infosys Match Center features Rally AI

The new Infosys Match Center is your one-stop shop for live scores, schedules, player stats, head-to-heads, and smart commentary (with humans still involved).

You can follow favorite players and join live fan polls.

At the HSBC Championships (June 6-21), check out Rally, the AI humanoid who chats about matches or takes selfies with you, and try VR Tennis, where you can design your own virtual stadium just by talking.