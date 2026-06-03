Infosys and Lawn Tennis Association deploy Topaz for grass-court season
Technology
Infosys and the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) are teaming up to make this year's grass-court tennis season way more interactive.
Using Infosys's AI platform, Topaz, they're rolling out real-time match insights, personalized features, and cool interactive tools, all designed to help fans get closer to the action.
Infosys Match Center features Rally AI
The new Infosys Match Center is your one-stop shop for live scores, schedules, player stats, head-to-heads, and smart commentary (with humans still involved).
You can follow favorite players and join live fan polls.
At the HSBC Championships (June 6-21), check out Rally, the AI humanoid who chats about matches or takes selfies with you, and try VR Tennis, where you can design your own virtual stadium just by talking.