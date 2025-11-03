Infosys introduces Topaz Fabric, an AI platform for enterprise IT
Infosys just launched Topaz Fabric, a new AI platform designed to make enterprise IT smoother and more efficient.
It brings together over 50 specialized AI agents in one place, handling everything from IT operations to cybersecurity—accessible through a comprehensive one-shop for integrated and modular services.
Topaz Fabric works alongside human operators
Topaz Fabric teams up AI with human operators for better accuracy and ethical oversight.
It comes ready to work with nine major enterprise systems, and Infosys engineers can tweak it for different company needs.
The big goal? Help businesses speed up their AI journey without ditching existing tech or getting stuck with one vendor.
Modular setup lets companies quickly plug it into their systems
Powered by advanced AI, Topaz Fabric is built to automate complex tasks and boost what humans do best.
Its modular setup means companies can quickly plug it into their current systems, making it a solid pick for anyone looking to level up their digital game.