Innovative phone case mimics human skin
Ever wished your phone could remind you to wear sunscreen? The Skincase does just that.
Designed by Marc Teyssier with Virgin Media O2, this phone cover looks and feels like real skin and changes color in sunlight to warn you when UV levels are high—basically giving your phone a "sunburn" before you do.
Skincase comes in 3 skin tones
Made from silicone and UV-reactive pigments, the Skincase comes in three skin tones and even has details like wrinkles for a realistic look.
When it's exposed to UV rays, the case shifts color in real time, showing how much sun exposure you're getting.
It's a clever way to link screen time with self-care.
Skincase is just a prototype for now
Right now, Skincase is just a prototype—so you can't buy it yet.
But it's already sparking conversations about sun safety and how tech can help us look out for our health in everyday life.