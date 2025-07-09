OpenAI finalizes acquisition of Jony Ive's LoveFrom
OpenAI is making its biggest move yet—snapping up io, a hardware company co-founded by legendary ex-Apple designer Jony Ive, in a nearly $6.5 billion all-stock deal.
This marks OpenAI's first big step into building actual devices, not just software.
The io team will now work alongside OpenAI's engineers in San Francisco.
The io crew isn't just any group—they're about 55 designers and engineers, many from Apple teams behind the iPhone and MacBook.
With Ive leading creative design at OpenAI, the goal is to blend smart AI with top-notch product design and totally rethink how we interact with tech.
This deal signals that OpenAI wants to make AI-powered devices you'll actually want to use—focusing on design, usability, and new ways people connect with technology in everyday life.