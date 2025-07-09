Unraveling the mystery of cosmic X-ray signals
Astronomers have traced a mysterious cosmic X-ray burst, spotted by the Einstein Probe in January 2025, to jets from a failed supernova explosion 2.8 billion light-years away.
Instead of blasting out as a gamma-ray burst, the jet got trapped inside the dying star and released X-rays as it slowed down.
Burst linked to supernova SN 2025kg
The X-ray burst, called EP 250108a, is linked to supernova SN 2025kg—a massive star about 15-30 times heavier than our Sun.
The explosion's jets didn't punch through the star's outer layers but fizzled out inside, creating that unique trapped-jet signature.
Discovery challenges old ideas, opens up new questions about stars
This discovery suggests failed gamma-ray bursts might be more common in massive star explosions than scientists thought. It challenges old ideas and opens up new questions about how stars die.
Quick teamwork between telescopes like Southern Astrophysical Research (SOAR) Telescope and Gemini Observatory was key to catching this fast-changing event in action.