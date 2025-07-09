Unraveling the mystery of cosmic X-ray signals

The X-ray burst, called EP 250108a, is linked to supernova SN 2025kg—a massive star about 15-30 times heavier than our Sun. The explosion's jets didn't punch through the star's outer layers but fizzled out inside, creating that unique trapped-jet signature.

Discovery challenges old ideas, opens up new questions about stars

This discovery suggests failed gamma-ray bursts might be more common in massive star explosions than scientists thought. It challenges old ideas and opens up new questions about how stars die.

Quick teamwork between telescopes like Southern Astrophysical Research (SOAR) Telescope and Gemini Observatory was key to catching this fast-changing event in action.