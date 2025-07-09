Next Article
Anker docking station hits record low price on Prime Day
Anker's 14-in-1 Laptop Docking Station is now just $49 (was $70), making it a solid pick if your laptop always seems short on ports.
It works with MacBooks, Windows 10 and 11 laptops, and ChromeOS devices—so no worries about compatibility.
Why you should get this docking station
You get two 4K HDMI ports, VGA, five USB-A ports, a fast USB-C port, SD/microSD slots, AUX audio, plus 80W pass-through charging—all in one hub.
If you're juggling multiple devices or want to level up your desk setup without overspending, this limited-time offer is worth checking out.