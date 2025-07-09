Google faces potential EU antitrust fine over search result disputes

Google admits it's tricky to please everyone

Competitors like Skyscanner worry these changes could still mislead users and let Google keep its dominance.

Lawyer Thomas Hoppner called out Google for focusing on side issues instead of real compliance.

Meanwhile, Google's lawyer Oliver Bethell admitted it's tricky to please everyone but said solutions should help both European users and businesses.

The EU will soon decide if Google has done enough—if not, hefty fines could be coming.