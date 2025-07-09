Next Article
Google faces potential EU antitrust fine over search result disputes
Google is making moves to follow the EU's Digital Markets Act, a law meant to keep big tech from shutting out competition.
At a recent workshop, Google suggested tweaks to the placement of vertical search services in search results.
But hotel and airline groups aren't convinced, and debates are ongoing.
Google admits it's tricky to please everyone
Competitors like Skyscanner worry these changes could still mislead users and let Google keep its dominance.
Lawyer Thomas Hoppner called out Google for focusing on side issues instead of real compliance.
Meanwhile, Google's lawyer Oliver Bethell admitted it's tricky to please everyone but said solutions should help both European users and businesses.
The EU will soon decide if Google has done enough—if not, hefty fines could be coming.